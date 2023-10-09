Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum early voting numbers in Gilmore show nearly 21% have already cast ballot

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly 21 per cent of voters in Gilmore have already cast their ballot in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.