Nearly 21 per cent of voters in Gilmore have already cast their ballot in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
In just five days of early voting, 26,873 people have visited pre-poll centres across the electorate to mark either Yes or No to the referendum question.
Early voting opened across the country on Monday, October 2, delayed until October 3 in NSW due to the long weekend holiday.
It appears Gilmore voters couldn't wait to cast their ballot, with thousands heading to the polls on the first day they were open.
Nowra, not surprisingly given the greatest population base, saw the highest voter count on day one, with 1427 ballots cast on October 3.
Subsequent days saw 1477, 1456, 1522 and 826 early voters, respectively.
Other centres that saw high numbers of early voters include Batemans Bay (4684 in the five days to Saturday, October 7, inclusive), Huskisson (3147), Kiama (4268), Nowra South (3455), and Ulladulla (4611).
According to the Australian Electoral Commission, there were 129,320 eligible voters in the Gilmore electorate enrolled for the referendum.
That means an estimated 20.78 per cent of eligible voters had already cast their vote by the close of centre on Saturday, October 7.
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Find out more at the Australian Electoral Commission website
Early voting centres are still open through until polling day on October 14.
Find out where you can cast your vote and centre opening times with our handy tool below
