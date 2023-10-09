The Eurobodalla branch of Animal Welfare League has two beautiful dogs, including a four-month old puppy, looking for a home.
It is also desperate for cat carers.
Penny is a gorgeous Kelpie cross, just under three years old.
Penny is quiet and gentle and good with children and other dogs.
She is a real sweetie!
Fidget is a four month old Red Heeler x German Shepherd.
Fidget knows basic commands but, like all pups, will benefit from ongoing training.
He's a quick learner and ready to make someone a wonderful lifelong companion.
Anyone interested in meeting Penny or Fidget, please contact AWL on 0410 016 612.
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla is desperate for cat carers.
We can't rehome needy animals without people who can foster them.
Full support is provided and no cost is involved.
If you or someone you know can help, please contact AWL on 0410 016 612.
