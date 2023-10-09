Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla looks after rescue dogs, cats

By Animal Welfare League
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Animal Welfare League NSW Eurobodalla branch is looking for a home for four-month old Fidget. He is a Red Heeler x German Shepherd. He is a quick learner and already knows basic commands. Picture by AWL
The Eurobodalla branch of Animal Welfare League has two beautiful dogs, including a four-month old puppy, looking for a home.

