Gulaga Reconciliation Group holds Voice Cafe in Central Tilba

By request, the Gulaga Reconciliation Group held a second Voice Cafe in Tilba's Small Hall.
The August 12 event had people spilling out of the hall onto Bate Street.
The group thought a week before the October 14 referendum would be good timing for busy people who had not had time to learn about it.
Cathie Muller said Gulaga Reconciliation Group was formed in 2017.
It is a group of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal volunteers who come together to create opportunities for cross-cultural understanding.
They have taken a fairly measured approach to the Voice and subsequently received some flack for not being more convincingly in favour of it.
"We want to be respectful of all views but we're keen to counter the misinformation and disinformation," Ms Muller said.
She said the people who tend to approach them want to verify things they are hearing on social media.
Ms Muller said the majority of people who speak to them are in favour of the Voice.
"Those who are undecided are mostly concerned about fairness, what they call a fair go for all Australians," she said.
"We reply by saying we think it is more about redressing disadvantage."
The group also refers undecided voters to the Uluru Statement which she said was a request to be recognised and be heard.
She said the Voice to Parliament would be a representative body only without any economic power.
Some of the group's Aboriginal supporters will vote No which seems to be based on negative experiences of not being heard.
"Stepping into their shoes, if I had lived their experiences, I can understand that," Ms Muller said.
Back in 2018, a Yuin leader suggested to a Gulaga Reconciliation Group audience that we are all part of the 'Dreaming' because we are all part of the story. Many struggle to live or come to terms with that story. In the referendum on October 14 we get to write the next chapter of that story.- Cathie Muller, Gulaga Reconciliation Group member
The group held a NAIDOC event at Wallaga Lake's Umbarra Cultural Centre.
They held it a week early because NAIDOC is such a busy time and it allowed them to involve Narooma High School hospitality students and Little Yuin Pre-school.
The Aboriginal people also requested it be held in a space of their own so they would definitely feel it was a celebration of country and people for them.
"Then they agreed to our request to invite a handful of white elders because we are essentially an inclusive group and to see if we can learn from them about their respect for elders," she said.
She said it was an "interesting process" picking white 'elders'.
The group will be displaying "clear unbiased" information on election day so people can make a considered vote.
After the referendum "the next step will be nurturing the relationships we have built and nurturing ourselves".
