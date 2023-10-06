On Saturday, September 16, on a sunny, blue-sky day in New York, two Indigenous university scholars from the Eurobodalla joined an impassioned group walking across the Brooklyn Bridge to show their unwavering support for the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Almost 200 people including Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians and Americans walked across the landmark structure as part of the widespread Walk for Yes weekend.
In the group was Yuin man Hayden Ryan from Narooma and Bundjalung man Dakota Feirer, who grew up in Moruya.
They are both scholars at New York University and jumped at the chance to join the once-in-a-lifetime walk which was organised by Australians studying at Harvard and New York Universities.
"It was definitely a passion-led project," Hayden said.
Hayden said being so far from his family and country meant discussing the Voice openly was difficult at the best of times.
"Politics in general from back home - it takes a long time to get to us," he said, "Even with Facebook and everything right there, it feels like there's a bit of latency".
"These conversations...a lot of people back at home would be having them on a daily basis. [The Voice] just wasn't something that I could talk about with my American classmates or other international classmates".
But the small diaspora of Indigenous Australians living in New York were met with hundreds of other Voice supporters on September 16. Hayden said the experience was empowering, and it sparked plenty of discussion amongst Indigenous scholars.
"It's been good to debrief in a healing way with our little Indigenous community because it can be extremely exhausting to have to educate, learn and debate [the Voice]."
On a sunny day in New York, Brooklyn Bridge is typically filled with tourists hoping to make the 480-metre journey across the landmark.
"Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge holding signs that say 'yes' meant we got a lot of really straightforward questions.
READ MORE:
"I guess you could say it was a historical moment. When do you ever get that many Australians to yell 'yes' on the other side of the world, over Brooklyn Bridge?"
While completing his Masters in Music Technology, he has incorporated his knowledge of Indigenous culture and music to write a thesis about decolonising normative listening practices, inevitably drawing him closer to his heritage.
"I'm looking at what it means to listen to music with Western and Indigenous ears, and how we can use sound and technologies to convey that difference."
He said the Brooklyn Bridge even got to hear the enduring sound of Aboriginal music: "Dakota had clap sticks and hit them together under the massive archways - it reverberated, echoed throughout them".
Growing up in Narooma, Hayden spent most Christmases camping at Mummaga Lake, surrounded by ocean, clear night skies and the Eurobodalla bushland. His mum, artist Natalie Bateman, sparked Hayden's interest in the arts from a young age.
"I remember our kitchen table would always have paint stains covering it," he said.
"Nature is a pretty cool component of what she does, what I do and what a lot of other indigenous scholars do over here.
"Even now, while I'm studying music tech I'm still in that realm. I've been blending it with cultural studies and Aboriginal studies...so the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Although the sights, smells, people and sounds of New York are a far cry from Narooma, Hayden said occasional reminders of home present themselves to him in the sprawling city.
In June, New York's dangerously hazy skyline made international headlines, as smoke from massive Canadian wildfires settled over the city.
"Walking outside, it smelt like home."
For Hayden, the smoke brought back bittersweet, simultaneous memories of home and the Black Summer bushfires.
When it comes to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, Hayden said he is surprised there has been so much debate amongst Australians.
"I feel like I shouldn't have to justify why it's important - it just is.
"Although, I understand why there is conflict between Indigenous communities because there is history of shit experiences between Aboriginal people and the government."
Hayden said he had already submitted his 'yes' vote in the referendum.
"It was so easy...I made an Instagram post about it, saying I just voted 'yes', it was so easy and not even scary."
"It's a historical thing that I got to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and got to vote in New York for it.
"It was a special moment to have."
