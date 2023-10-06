Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Final traffic changes planned as Nelligen Bridge project nears completion

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic changes should be expected between 7am and 6pm from Tuesday, October 10 to Friday, October 20, including single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a speed limit of 40km/h. Picture via Transport for NSW
Traffic changes should be expected between 7am and 6pm from Tuesday, October 10 to Friday, October 20, including single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a speed limit of 40km/h. Picture via Transport for NSW

Final pavement construction on the Nelligen Bridge project will begin on Tuesday, October 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.