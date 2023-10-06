Final pavement construction on the Nelligen Bridge project will begin on Tuesday, October 10.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said traffic changes should be expected between 7am and 6pm from October 10 to Friday, October 20, including single lane closures, "stop/slow" traffic conditions and a speed limit of 40km/h.
Wharf Street in Nelligen will be closed between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday, October 18 for final line marking work. A detour will be operational via the Kings Highway, Reid and Braidwood Streets.
Once the October scheduled works are completed, the Kings Highway and Wharf Street will open into its final alignment.
Since June, workers have removed the old bridge's deck, railings and 18 concrete girders and installed picnic areas, footpaths and landscaping.
Works still to be completed include:
According to Transport for NSW, the $148 million project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
The spokesperson said motorists should drive to the conditions, follow directions of signs and allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
