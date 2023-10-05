Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd explains some of the variables that go into mapping a fire

By Denise Dion
October 6 2023 - 10:55am
As a fire develops and the shape and size of the fire change, it can be confusing especially for those anxiously watching on the Fires Near Me app but as RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd explained, mapping is constantly being updated to provide the best information for everyone.

