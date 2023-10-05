Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Four Winds narrowly avoids significant harm from Coolagolite fire

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 8:36am
Automation of Four Winds' sprinkler system in June 2023 helped protect it from the bushfire on October 3. The Embarr system was devised by Graham Pole (left) and Bill Southwood (right) lifetime fellow and long-time Four Winds supporter and volunteer safely tested the system ahead of the fire front. Picture by Marion Williams
The team at Four Winds are so grateful the site escaped damage from this week's bushfire, largely thanks to years of preparation.

