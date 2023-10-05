The team at Four Winds are so grateful the site escaped damage from this week's bushfire, largely thanks to years of preparation.
Madison Phillips, marketing and administration manager at Four Winds, said the fire came within about ten metres of the Windsong Pavilion.
In the aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires, they attained a grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, with the majority spent on fire safety measures.
"Our sprinkler system was installed by December 2022 and in June we added the Embarr UV automation component that switches on the sprinklers when it detects fires and embers," she said.
It has been built to operate without mains power, internet or human intervention.
With solar panels, batteries, and the UV fire detection system, no one needed to be on site when the fire front hit.
They also replaced their plastic rainwater tanks with corrugated steel ones as part of the project.
On this occasion the positioning of the Windsong Pavilion also played a part.
"If you think about the pavilion, there is a big bank of rock behind it and we believe that that barrier helped save it, along with the automated sprinkler system," she said.
Four Winds' technical contractor, Lindsay Willoughby of Coastal Com IT, watched the sprinklers on the camera as the fire moved through the site.
"The sprinkler system pulsed on and off for four hours," Ms Phillips said.
"This new system and grounds upkeep sets Four Winds in a strong position to survive fires, however, like most, we are so grateful for the quick response and amazing efforts of the RFS."
She said that Four Winds site manager Russell Stewart did a lot of work in the preceding months, picking up leaf litter with his tractor to ensure there was as little fuel as possible.
"Without him, I am not sure what would have happened.
"He did a phenomenal job," Ms Phillips said.
Four Winds is awaiting inspection from the site to ensure the grounds are safe from falling trees.
In addition to Mr Stewart's months of clearing the site and Mr Willoughby monitoring the performance of the sprinkler system for the fire's duration, Ms Phillips said thanks must also go to Bill Southwood, lifetime fellow and long-time Four Winds supporter and volunteer.
"He was very kind and tested the sprinklers safely ahead of the fire front."
Thanks also goes to Jess Austin Plumbing for ensuring water supply was working on site ahead of the fire.
