When Guest Speaker Annemarie Narraway addressed the Narooma VIEW Club, it sounded good in more ways than one. Annemarie is a local audiologist who has a passion for helping those with auditory issues.
She has worked in both the adult and pediatric fields for over 20 years, using her expertise in audiology and speech pathology to improve the lives of her clients.
VIEW members found out that Annemarie loves being in Narooma. Because she runs her own practice, she can tailor her session times and purposes to suit her clients.
This ability, she believes, offers much better outcomes. She knows all too well that good hearing helps us make sense of our world and aids communication, which is the key to effective social interaction.
Annemarie made it clear in her address that she does not recommend just one brand of hearing aid - along with products for ear wax, itchy ears and water retention in ears.
Because of her independent practice, she can source five brands, each of which is suited to different users. The VIEW Club listened in fascination to what modern hearing aids can now do.
For example, Bluetooth. Yes, tap twice and you can answer your phone. They are able to detect if you have a fall, are waterproof, can record heartbeat and daily steps, will sit on the bone in front of the ear if you physically can't put them in your ear, and you can even listen to audiobooks!
Surprisingly, it was the role of the brain that was another key point in Annemarie's address.
Once you get hearing aids you need to wear them as advised so that your brain gets used to the loud 'background' noises, and turns them off, just like it does for natural hearing.
If you are deaf in one ear, there is even a set of hearing aids where one is a microphone that can actually transmit the sounds to the other ear and over time, the brain adapts, and you 'hear' in both ears.
All in all - it was a great presentation. Members enjoyed "hearing" Annemarie, and everyone learned a lot.
The Narooma VIEW Club meets on the fourth Friday of the month for lunch at Narooma Golf Club. It's a great way to meet others, to form friendships, listen to interesting presenters and support the Smith Family's Learning for Life Program. Contact Rosemary on 0418619725 or Kath on 0437744567 to get involved.
