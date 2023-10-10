Immaculate family home

Perfectly positioned on a north facing 2.5 acre rural residential block, this family home offers a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle.
"The location is unbelievable. Tarraganda is a private estate five minutes from the middle of Bega," said Paul Griffin, real estate agent.
"There's access to walking tracks, the golf course, and the river near by."
A creative design attracts light into the central open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas.
The home has had a recent make-over, with new floor coverings and a fresh coat of paint making it ready for your arrival.
Enjoy four generously sized bedrooms, with the main featuring a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
With two living areas providing plenty of space, this home is well suited to a growing family, or those looking to downsize from a rural property.
The covered, outdoor entertaining area, adjoining the main residence, is the perfect place to enjoy the leafy, quiet, and elegant block.
"The 2.5 acres is really manageable, and in a quiet spot with great, long-term neighbours," Mr Griffin said.
It offers flexibility, space and style, with boutique lifestyle offerings all within walking distance.
There's also a garage with convenient internal access, plus a double garage with an open carport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.