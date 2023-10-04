Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Southern Region police nab drivers for drugs, speeding and more in long weekend traffic operation

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW police have wrapped up their long weekend traffic operation, targeting speeding, drink-driving and drug-driving. Picture from file.
NSW police have wrapped up their long weekend traffic operation, targeting speeding, drink-driving and drug-driving. Picture from file.

A long weekend operation targeting drivers across NSW has officially wrapped up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.