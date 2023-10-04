For 15-year-old Matilda Bell, weekends mean union.
The Tomakin teen grew up surrounded by the sport - her dad, James Bell, coached the young star while he played for the Batemans Bay Boars and coached Broulee Dolphins teams.
So, naturally, when she got the news that she had been selected for a two-week rugby union girls' training program in Spain, Matilda was beyond excited.
In December, she will jet off to Madrid as part of a handpicked team of under 16's girls from across the state to finesse her skills and play against local teams amongst the vibrant Spanish culture.
"I'm a bit nervous, but excited mostly," she said.
The self-professed lover of rugby union started on the field when she was just 8 years old with the Broulee club.
"I was brought up in the sport - my father plays and he inspired me to play," she said, "he's my inspiration to keep going and keep playing".
Matilda was selected for the squad by the Raptors Rugby Union Academy, a not-for-profit organisation which provides career pathways for young union stars and hosts educational programs and training camps to improve' players skill, mental and physical health.
She said she is always in a good headspace coming out of a game, and that's what pushes her to keep playing.
"I love the way we play using techniques and how the coaches teach us to play technically," she said.
"It really makes me happy. Gives me a big adrenaline rush."
Matilda's mum Emma said the tour was an opportunity for her to be recognised at a higher level.
"I think she's just got the passion for the sport, she loves it," Emma said.
The second-rower had a unique start to the sport, spending three seasons playing on the under 10s, 11s and 12s boys teams.
Since then, Matilda and her mum agree they have seen many more young girls start playing.
"When I was with the boys team, I was always a winger."
She said the position quickly became her least favourite and she asked the coach if she could try the second row.
"I felt like I was getting excluded from the game [in that position]. I asked to move into the forwards and I ended up loving the spot."
And she has stayed there ever since.
2023 has seen Matilda come closer to grasping her dream of being a Wallaroo: she attended a national training camp in Armidale, represented her region in the South Coast Monaro Brumbies Country under 16 girls side and even joined the Trinity Catholic College club in Goulburn for the season.
She said the car trips up the Clyde Mountain and chilly mornings on the field were some of her favourite parts of the season.
Joining her on the academy trip are some of her Goulburn teammates, but Matilda said she is keen to meet like-minded athletes from across the state in the Raptors squad and play against Spanish teams.
"We're really excited for her to be following in her father's footsteps, promoting women in rugby and following her dreams," Emma said.
