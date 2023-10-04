Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Surfside visitors and locals delight in new family-owned IGA supermarket

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Vaughn Gilligan, Chloe Backhouse, Jim Scully, Kylie Vogel, Sam Bates, Nathan Vogel and his daughter welcome customers from Surfside and beyond to Surfside IGA.
From left: Vaughn Gilligan, Chloe Backhouse, Jim Scully, Kylie Vogel, Sam Bates, Nathan Vogel and his daughter welcome customers from Surfside and beyond to Surfside IGA.

Surfside, say hello to your latest local grocer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.