Surfside, say hello to your latest local grocer.
On Thursday, September 7, David and Jim Scully alongside Kylie and Nathan Vogel opened doors to their latest venture in Surfside.
The family-owned IGA is the first of its kind north of the Batemans Bay bridge and will supply the community and tourists with groceries, takeaway food and liquor.
The business is backed by 50 years of experience with Mr Scully, who has successfully run similar businesses in Malua Bay and Batehaven.
Mr Scully and Mr Vogel shared the sentiment with Surfside locals that the suburb lacked a variety of fresh food, locally-produced items and everyday products. In March 2023, they decided to make their mark.
"Nathan could see the potential," said Mr Scully, "there was nothing in Surfside except for the little bottle shop-takeaway".
The IGA has been established in place of an oyster shopfront and the Surfside Store.
Mr Scully said the space on The Vista was a "golden opportunity" for them to establish a locally-owned, locally-run IGA.
"It's not a big store but we've got pretty much everything we've got at Batehaven IGA.
"It took us a while to get it all organised and it's still a work in progress."
READ MORE:
The Vogel's and Scully's also own Batehaven IGA, which is getting a facelift later this year.
Mr Scully said while they were establishing the Surfside business, they were still recuperating after the Batehaven store was significantly damaged when a fire engulfed a neighbouring dry cleaning business in January.
Despite the challenges, Mr Scully still relishes in providing a vital service to his local community.
"We've had such a positive response from the neighbours. They said they couldn't wait," he said.
"Our whole identity is to supply the local community. We're not like Woolies, Coles and ALDI, we're personal, we're local."
The store will be open from 7am to 7pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Doors will be open from 7am to 8pm on Fridays and 7am to 5pm on Sundays.
Mr Vogel said the business will be weather dependent, and he expects business will pick up on warmer weekends, with Surfside known for attracting many beachgoing tourists.
He said they are eager to support local producers and are already stocking Tilba Dairy milk and honey from Mogo and Moruya. He said he invites local producers to approach him about stocking their products.
"It doesn't have to go through a corporate chain or head office - it's up to us.
"If Jim and I say we want to sell it, we'll sell it. It's as simple as that."
The business has maintained the previous Surfside Store's takeaway menu, and is offering pizzas, hamburgers, fish and chips and more.
"There's not going to be many things you won't find in here and you can park directly out the front."
Mr Scully said he still gets a kick out of giving young people the opportunity to start their career in a local business.
"I should be too old to be doing this," he said with a laugh, "but I keep doing it because I really like the fact that we're helping kids throughout the community".
"I've been doing this for nearly 50 years in Griffith and on the South Coast ... it's still a big thrill for me."
Surfside IGA is open 7 days a week at 9 The Vista, Surfside. Learn more at their page, facebook.com/Surfsidestore/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.