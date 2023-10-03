It's been just under two months since dragon boater Therese Holgate hauled six medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand, but she is already preparing for the Australian Masters Games on October 13.
Between August 7 and 13, hundreds of Aussie boaters from clubs across the country represented their country at the world-class Mabprachan Reservoir in Pattaya, Thailand, in 33-degree heat and high humidity.
Three members of Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, Julie Salter, Ross Galvin and Ms Holgate sweated it out at the world championships.
The trio were selected for the Auroras National Team in July after a rigorous selection process which saw them paddling a 270-kilogram dragon boat 200 metres by themselves and countless push ups, pull ups and sit ups.
Ms Holgate the August competition was the third time she had participated in the internationally-recognised event, but it was first time she was able to compete alongside paddlers from the Eurobodalla.
READ MORE:
"Last time [I competed] I had to train in Sydney every week. This time we could train with whoever we wanted," she said.
Ms Holgate said it made all the difference to be able to train on the serene waters of the Moruya River with Ms Salter, Mr Galvin and Gill McCallum from the Merimbula Water Dragons.
Before seven consecutive days of competing, the trio spent two days training on the Thai waters.
"It was pretty warm but once you're on the water, you don't notice it."
She said the training days helped competitors avoid heatstroke during races.
Naturally, Ms Holgate found some familiar faces on the water.
"I was able to catch up with them all again - you make friendships for life."
Ms Holgate said there was "intense rivalry" between Canadian, United States and Australian teams.
"But, after you get off the water, you high-five everyone, congratulate each other and swap shirts," she said.
Ms Holgate said swapping shirts is a pastime for dragon boat racers; competitors buy two shirts, and after racing, paddlers gift their second shirt to another international competitor.
"It's a nice memento take home."
The team raced in 200-metre, 500-metre and 1000-metre straight races and a 2000-metre turns event. Crews paddled in combinations of small boats (with 10 competitors) in women's mixed and open and standard boat (with 20 competitors) in women's, mixed and open.
Ms Holgate returned to Moruya with three silver and three bronze medals, Ms Salter with one gold and two bronze and Mr Galvin with one silver and two bronze. Ms McCallum from Merimbula scored four silver and two bronze.
Ms Salter's gold medal came after a formidable effort in the women's small boat 2000-metre race.
Ms Holgate said that the silver medal haul was the result of multiple determined efforts against the Canadian team.
Ms McCallum and Ms Holgate were part of a heroic performance in the women's standard boat team to beat the Canadians in the last heat, however the Auroras narrowly missed out on an overall gold medal by 0.149 seconds.
"It takes a lot of hard work to get there and you feel very privileged to be selected."
Ms Holgate said the Dragon Boat season is just starting up and the Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club can be found training on the Moruya River each week.
Some of the club members will be travelling to Adelaide this month for the Australian Masters Games, followed by the Australian Cross Border Championships in November and summer regattas in Canberra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.