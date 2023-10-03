Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Three Moruya dragon boaters haul medals at 16th world championships in Thailand

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:37pm
Julie Salter, Ross Galvin and Therese Holgate from Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club celebrate their medal haul with Merimbula's Gill McCallum in Thailand in August. Picture supplied
It's been just under two months since dragon boater Therese Holgate hauled six medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand, but she is already preparing for the Australian Masters Games on October 13.

