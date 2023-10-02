As the Labour Day long weekend pushed Canberrans towards the coastline, beach towns like Batemans Bay really felt the difference in visitors.
Batemans Bay Tourism and Business Chamber president Alison Miers said she hadn't felt such a "busy vibe" for quite some time.
She said numerous people had called in seeking accommodation for the weekend but they couldn't help because most places were "booked out".
Six weeks ago it was just totally dead.- Alison Miers
Ms Miers said there was a large influx of people from Canberra in town and that the warm spring weather had made a difference.
"Six weeks ago it was just totally dead," Ms Miers said.
"When interest rates were hiking and people were really feeling the cost of living ... there was just no one traveling and it was quieter than it's ever been."
READ MORE:
The president also felt people wanted to travel again and the number of tourists this time resembled pre-COVID times.
However, she advised holiday-goers to plan ahead to avoid last minute disappointment. She said people were already thinking about Christmas, and while accommodations aren't fully reserved, she said the bookings were starting to come in.
"People are booking closer to the time of travel," Ms Miers said. "They can't have the expectation that they can just travel without booking, I think that that will have to change again. There was just so many people that were disappointed they couldn't get accommodation."
Much of the South Coast experienced weather like Canberra over the weekend and, like the nation's capital, is expected to have a cool change from Wednesday.
A low pressure system is expected to develop across south-eastern Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
"A big shift in the weather is going to arrive to Canberra on either late on Tuesday night or potentially early on Wednesday morning," meteorologist Angus Hines said.
Quite a lot of rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday maximum temperature will further plummet to 14 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.