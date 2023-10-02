The Clyde River is currently a hotspot for fishing enthusiasts. There are excellent catches of jewfish near Big Island during the last part of the outgoing tide, with live yellowtail serving as effective bait.
Dusty flathead are abundant near the main bridge and T-wharf in the town centre. If you're targeting bream, plenty can be found in and around the oyster racks. The temperature is hovering around 19 degrees.
For those interested in beach and break wall fishing, South Durras main beach and the Moruya break wall are productive spots.
On the rising tide, you can reel in salmon, tailor, bream, and silver trevally using strip tuna as bait.
Inshore fishing conditions are improving as warmer ocean currents move closer to the coast. Some excellent catches including snapper, morwong, and pigfish continue to swim around Yellow Rock during sunrise and sunset.
Offshore fishing has been exceptional lately, with plenty of snapper and morwong reeled in. Game on Charters, in particular, has seen remarkable results using Montague jigs.
We have seen a significant increase in yellowfin tuna catches, with local angler Justin Lake capturing two in waters 70 metres deep off Richmond and Depot beaches this week.
The weather forecast for the week indicates strong winds and rough seas, making it a good time to organise and prepare your fishing equipment.
As summer begins, more boats are hitting the water, so please exercise patience at the boat ramp and lend a hand to those who may need assistance with their boats and trailers.
