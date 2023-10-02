Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Plenty of angler action in Batemans waters despite upcoming strong winds

By Jewie Josh
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 9:36am
Chase Savage, 7, from Wamboin just had the best school holidays ever after landing himself this one-metre jewfish.
Clyde River

The Clyde River is currently a hotspot for fishing enthusiasts. There are excellent catches of jewfish near Big Island during the last part of the outgoing tide, with live yellowtail serving as effective bait.

