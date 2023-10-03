Pink Tribute
Raise Your Glass
'Raise your glass' to the Australian Pink Show coming to the Tomakin Sports Club on Saturday, October 7 from 8pm. Kim Boath will powerfully perform Pink's greatest hits. Don't miss this ultimate tribute show. Grab your tickets starting at $32.50 at stickytickets.com.au.
Art Salon
Artists and Writers Meet
Eurobodalla Writers and Moruya Library presents the 2023 Eurobodalla Literary and Art Salon - a place where writers and artists come together to collaborate and create. The result is a free exhibition at the library, available to view until October 26. Learn more at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Wellness Speaker
World Mental Health Day
Joel Boucher of Wellways will present an 'Introduction to Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Stress Management' Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, October 10 at 2pm for those experiencing stress in their daily lives. He will discuss ways you can efficiently manage stress. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Nostalgic Night
Valli & Beach Boys
A 'world class' show is coming to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Saturday, October 7. Two groups, known for their perfect harmonies, will be celebrated on stage in the Frankie Valli and The Beach Boys Show. Treat yourself to songs like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and I Get Around. Show starts at 8pm, get tickets at baypavilions.com.au.
Active Kids
Fitness Empowerment
Eurobodalla Health and Fitness welcomes children aged 5 to 18 to join their Active Kids Exercise Program, running on Wednesday afternoons from October 11 to December 13 in Batemans Bay and on Thursday afternoons from October 12 to December 14. Get in touch with lindsey@eurobodallaep.com to register your interest.
Drawing Workshop
Draw What You See
Artist Jill Patrick is inviting artists of all skill levels to join her in an introductory drawing workshop at The BAS Centre in Moruya on Monday, October 9. The 5.30pm session is the first of six where Jill will share techniques to bring life into drawings. Book your spot in the first workshop for $60 at eventbrite.com.au.
