A very sad event occurred here on Thursday morning, when Miss Hannah Corbett passed away after a brief illness [pneumonia] at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Corbett. ... Born in Moruya 53 years ago Miss Hannah, as the eldest of a large family, took over the duties of the home at an early age, faithfully fulfilling them until forced to take to her bed. To the aged and grief-stricken mother, three brothers, Messrs. John (Candelo), Joseph and Edmond (Moruya), and five sisters, Mesdames A. Flanagan (Mullenderree), J. Eales (Sydney), Misses Mary, Lizzie and Kate (Moruya), the "Examiner" tenders its heartfelt sympathy.