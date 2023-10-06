Looking back on October 6, 1923
Mr. Arch. Barclay, we are sorry to report, commemorated the opening of his new oyster saloon at Bateman's Bay on Saturday, by running the oyster knife right through his hand.
Variety is the spice of life. We have this week been visited by hot westerlies, cold westerlies, chilling southerlies, sleet, light rain, lightening gales, dust, and bush fires.
Mr. P. H. Mills. C.P.S., has kindly furnished us with the following vital statistics for the quarter ending 30 th September, 1923: Births - males 20, females 13, total 33; marriages 4; deaths - males 9, females 7, total 16.
Amongst the list of new Js. P. appointed appears the name of Mr. H. C. Annett, Mogo.
On the 1st inst., Messrs. A. F. Emmott and H. E. Simpson took over their newly acquired properties on the Bodalla Estate.
Messrs. R. J. and F. H. Anderson (Moruya), Mesdames L. Hawdon (Kyla Park), J. Duncan (Eurobodalla) and Miss Anderson ("Lake View") are mourning the death of their sister Margaret. Deceased who was the widow of Mr. Irving, married a Mr. Turner and went to reside at Eureka, North Coast, at which place she died suddenly from heart failure.
A very sad event occurred here on Thursday morning, when Miss Hannah Corbett passed away after a brief illness [pneumonia] at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Corbett. ... Born in Moruya 53 years ago Miss Hannah, as the eldest of a large family, took over the duties of the home at an early age, faithfully fulfilling them until forced to take to her bed. To the aged and grief-stricken mother, three brothers, Messrs. John (Candelo), Joseph and Edmond (Moruya), and five sisters, Mesdames A. Flanagan (Mullenderree), J. Eales (Sydney), Misses Mary, Lizzie and Kate (Moruya), the "Examiner" tenders its heartfelt sympathy.
On Monday last Mr. A. F. Louttit took possession of "Oakland Farm" at Mullenderree, which he purchased a few months ago from Mr. H. E. Simpson.
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.) Great interest was taken in the wood chopping contest held here on Saturday last. The handicaps were very even and some close finishes were the order of the day. The open handicap was won by F. Handcock with L. Carriage second, R. McMillan third and H. Fletcher fourth. The officials were - Secretary, Mr. A. Morgan; starter, Mr. Weston; judges, Messrs. Olsson and H. Wright and steward, Mr. C. Backhouse.
At night a dance was held at which there was a large attendance. Mr. Devine acted as M.C. and S. Connell supplied the music.
The "Bermagui" and "Bodalla" both cleared the port this weekend with full cargos of timber.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
