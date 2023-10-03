Comfortable family haven

Set on a spacious land area, this property offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort for your family to relax and enjoy.
Constructed in 2013, the home boasts modern features and finishes throughout, including air-conditioning which services the light-filled living areas.
"It was owner-built by a builder who spared no expense in creating a forever home," said Dawn Mason, real estate agent.
"It's a very versatile parcel of land located right next to the lake, with incredible views over the beautiful inlet and the river."
The open-plan design seamlessly connects the living, dining and kitchen areas, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or spending quality time with your loved ones.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a dishwasher, storage space and a breakfast bar for casual dining.
The bedrooms are generously sized and come with built-in robes. The main bedroom also includes an ensuite and walk-in robe.
Enjoy the breathtaking water views from the balcony, or host a barbecue in the outdoor entertaining area while children and pets play safely in the fully fenced backyard.
There is also a remote garage, a large carport, and a spacious shed.
In a sought-after location, this property offers the best of both worlds - a peaceful and private setting, yet close to all amenities.
