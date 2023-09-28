Sport has always played a big part in the life of Jye McDonald.
But it's only in recent years that the Broulee personal trainer and wannabe bodybuilder, who now resides in Figtree has noticed how much working on his physical fitness has also helped him mentally.
As a custodian of the Talk2mebro charity, the 23-year-old likes to encourage others to use exercise to help with their mental health.
"For me sport and mental health go hand in hand. It's pretty much hitting two birds with one stone," he said.
'I like doing stuff for my physical health, whatever is good for my physical health keeps me mentally healthy and vice-a-versa."
McDonald, who is in training for his first ever bodybuilding competition, got involved with Talk2mebro while working with Top Blokes Foundation.
"One of the mandatory courses I did while at Top Blokes was the assist training in suicide prevention. The facilitator of that course in Sydney was [Talk2mebro president] Jack [Brown]. From that we ended up talking and I went to one of the weekly catch-ups and have loved it ever since," he said.
"He made myself and one of the other boys custodians of the charity.
"So our main role and purpose is to protect our values, make sure they're all upheld and to make sure that we continue to grow throughout the community ."
This work alongside his main job of being a personal trainer keeps McDonald very busy but he has still found time to train for his first ever bodybuilding competition.
"I've been training since last year for this particular competition. It is a classical bodybuilding competition and it will be held in Ulladulla on October 21," he said.
"I'm entering three divisions, the intermediate, novice and rookie.
"I have no idea how I will go but I'm keen to compete and see how I go. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm glad I've finally had the opportunity to compete and test myself."
McDonald, who grew up in a sporty family living in the South Coast town of Broulee, knew from a young age fitness and sport would play a big part in his life.
"I've been training since I was 14," he said.
"I was very sporty growing up. I played a lot of cricket. I played AFL. I did a lot of surfing. I had a couple of sponsors for surfing down the coast.
"i was brought up in a real sporty family.
"Mum was a competitive bodybuilder as well and dad played a lot of footy.
"I have had sports and all that around me all my life. For the past four years I've been a PT.
"It was only a matter of time before I decided to bite the bullet and train hard to win a gold medal in a bodybuilding competition."
Find out more at talk2mebro.org.au or make a tax deductible donation here.
