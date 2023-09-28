Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Pastel Society exhibition coming to a close at Malua Bay Surf Club

By Staff Writers
September 28 2023 - 12:38pm
Eraine McArthur is a new member of the society and her piece titled "Remembrance" is one of those on show at the Pastel Society's exhibition. Picture supplied.
The South Coast Pastel Society's exhibition and sale closes this weekend.

