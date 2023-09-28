The South Coast Pastel Society's exhibition and sale closes this weekend.
Running as part of the River of Art Festival, the exhibition is on show at the Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club until Sunday, October 1.
Residents and visitors can check out the exhibition from 10am to 4pm daily.
"The artworks reflect the spectacular local coast, but also that of adjoining regions which provides a plethora of subject matter such as seascapes, landscapes, fauna calming still lifes," a spokesperson said.
The exhibition also strongly reflects the colours of spring with a number of floral works on presentation.
"Visitors to previous events have commented on the technical excellence and vibrancy of colour achieved by artists who work with pastels as well as the breadth of subject matter exhibited across the show," the spokesperson said.
Visitors to the exhibition can also meet with members of the Pastel Society who are all practicing artists who are happy to discuss their work and the paintings on exhibit.
In addition to the fine pastel art, the show will have some other mediums e.g. acrylic, oil and water colour pieces on display.
The Surf Club in Malua Bay, is easy to find as it is located adjacent to the beach on George Bass drive.
The Surf Club facility is a great venue for exhibiting art, with plenty of space to view the paintings with the added bonus of being located at one of the South Coast's most beautiful locations.
Entry is by gold coin donation which will be donated to the Surf Club to assist them in their ongoing service to the community.
Eraine McArthur is a new pastel member and our current Society Secretary, and her stunning work "Remembrance" is a Pastel on Pastelmat and will be showcased in the exhibition.
For more information contact the Society on southcoastpastelsociety1@gmail.com or Facebook, Instagram or check out our website www.southcoastpastelsociety.com
