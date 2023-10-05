"Two-Roo" Screening
At Tilba Winery
Byron Bay filmmaker and musician Nick Colbey is presenting his latest film, "Two-Roo", a sequel to his initial work, "Hooroo" at the Tilba Valley Winery on Friday, October 6. The film follows Nick and his small family on the search for waves. They travel to all corners of the country, documenting the experiences of an adventure-filled "life-changing" journey. Listen to Nick perform and see his film at the winery from 4pm. Grab your tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.
Wellness Speaker
World Mental Health Day
Joel Boucher from wellbeing support service Wellways will present an 'Introduction to Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Stress Management' for people experiencing stress in their daily lives at the Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, October 10 at 2pm. He will break down how to efficiently manage stress and discuss tools that you can use during stressful times. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Art Salon
Where Artists and Writers Meet
Eurobodalla Writers and Moruya Library presents the 2023 Eurobodalla Literary and Art Salon - a place where writers and artists come together to light a creative spark. Writers are invited to create a literary work inspired by a local artist. The result is a free exhibition at the library, available to view until October 26. Learn more at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Pink Tribute
Raise Your Glass
'Raise your glass' to the Australian Pink Show, which is coming to the Tomakin Sports Club on Saturday, October 7. Mount Isa singer Kim Boath will powerfully perform Pink's greatest hits, with the support of some of Queensland's best musicians. Don't miss this ultimate tribute show - it kicks off at 8pm. Grab your tickets starting at $32.50 at stickytickets.com.au.
Nostalgic Throwback
Valli & Beach Boys
A 'world class' show is coming to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Saturday, October 7. Two iconic groups, known for their perfect harmonies, will be celebrated on stage in the Frankie Valli and The Beach Boys Show. Treat yourself to songs like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, California Girls and I Get Around. It all kicks off at 8pm, get your ticket at baypavilions.com.au.
Drawing Workshop
Draw What You See
Artist Jill Patrick is inviting artists of all abilities and skill levels to join her in an intrdocutory drawing workshop at The BAS Centre in Moruya on Monday, October 9. The 5.30pm session is the first of six that Jill will share techniques to bring life into your drawings. Each workshop will explore different techniques. Book your spot in the first workshop for $60 at eventbrite.com.au.
The Fuelers
At Nelligen's Steampacket
The Fuelers, a band that has a complete ban on playing 'without a hat', are coming to the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen on Saturday, October 7. Come along from 4pm to hear songs about 'trucks, heartbreak and powertools' in the midst of their national tour. Learn more about the free show by contacting the Steampacket on manager@steampacket.au.
Active Kids
Empowerment through Fitness
Eurobodalla Health and Fitness welcomes children aged 5 to 18 to join their Active Kids Exercise Program, running on Wednesday afternoons from October 11 to December 13 in Batemans Bay and on Thursday afternoons from October 12 to December 14. Get in touch with lindsey@eurobodallaep.com to register your interest.
