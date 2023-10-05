Byron Bay filmmaker and musician Nick Colbey is presenting his latest film, "Two-Roo", a sequel to his initial work, "Hooroo" at the Tilba Valley Winery on Friday, October 6. The film follows Nick and his small family on the search for waves. They travel to all corners of the country, documenting the experiences of an adventure-filled "life-changing" journey. Listen to Nick perform and see his film at the winery from 4pm. Grab your tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.