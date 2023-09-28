Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Change is a sign of the time

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
September 28 2023 - 11:17am
Back in the early to mid 80s I thought computers were a passing fad, the concept of electric cars never crossed my mind and who would ever have thought that there would be what seems like an endless variety of entertainment channels on the television.

