On Saturday, October 14, millions of Australians will head to polling booths to submit their votes in the nation's first referendum since 1999.
The question on the ballot paper will read:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
As the referendum creeps closer, media outlets and market researchers have been asking Australians to share their opinions on the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament (the Voice).
Many of the conducted surveys, including ACM's recent questionnaire of 8600 readers, concluded that most Australians will be voting "no".
The two-minute survey was completed by 6669 readers living in regional areas and 2292 readers living in metropolitan areas between August 22 and September 4.
Just over 60 per cent of respondents said they intended to vote "no" on October 14, and were asked to select reasons why they would vote this way.
Thirty-one per cent believed that more "bureaucracy" was unnecessary and the federal parliament already makes decisions for the country.
We spoke to three people living in the Eurobodalla who intend to vote "no", to hear why they are opposed to the constitutional change to support the Voice.
Two of the respondents chose to remain anonymous.
A father in Tuross Head has only recently decided to vote "no" after being "on the fence" for some time.
He said there were "yes" voters and "no" voters in his family.
He believes that before the government makes a constitutional change, it should look at "where they went wrong" in allocating funding to Indigenous communities.
"I don't believe we need to change the constitution to do that," he said.
"How many big, magnanimous gestures do we have to make before we realise it comes down to money?"
He said he understood that First Nations people need better healthcare, but pointed out that more health services are needed across most of regional Australia.
He said he agrees with some other "no" voters that an "audit" might be more productive.
"I think that's probably true: the money exists and it has been allocated. We've already been spending money to fix these problems."
He said that there is an unfair stigma attached to "no" voters, social media is becoming a divisive space, and that both "sides" are guilty of being aggressive.
"I don't know what the answer is, but I'm not going to support a constitutional change when I'm not sure where it goes."
Who are we to yet again say this is what they need, when none of us can agree?- Father in Tuross Head
Murray Carter, a 94-year-old Batemans Bay resident believes it will be difficult for Australians to create a double majority in favour of the Constitution alteration on October 14.
He said more recognition should be given to Australians who came from Europe against their will hundreds of years ago.
"They carved out a future for us, and they're not lauded for it," he said.
He said that Australia welcomes all people and the government tries to help all cultures and nationalities.
"The pioneers were people we used to look up to, and nowadays they are not mentioned."
"They had no choice - they were transported to Botany Bay and told to make for themselves."
He said that if the Constitution is changed to add the Voice, Australians will not be better off.
"I believe it will be an impediment.
"I don't think the 'yes' vote will get up at all - Australians are not that green, not that gullible."
A Batemans Bay business owner said he "doesn't know one person who will be voting 'yes'" on October 14.
"Some of my best mates are Aboriginal and they have the same opinion."
He said he is voting "no" because he believes there are "other ways around it" and that Indigenous Australians could be supported by other means.
"It's the biggest waste of money by a Labor government. It could be put into resources for Aboriginal people."
He echoed an opinion shared by 8 per cent of survey respondents: the government has not provided enough detail about the proposed Voice.
"That's what people are worried about."
He also said that the majority - "no" voters - don't speak up out of fear of being criticised.
"But it will be proven when people vote."
