The Uniting Church Hall packed out with about 70 community members for a talk on the Voice referendum on September 24.
There, they listened to four respected local Aboriginal speakers discussing various aspects of the referendum.
Organisers said the speakers explained why the referendum to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a Voice to Parliament was important to them.
"It was a rare event in local history, an occasion for the local community to listen to the voices of distinguished Aboriginal people with lived experience of the issues being discussed on matters important to them," a spokesperson for the talk said.
The four panel members were Patricia Ellis OAM, Uncle Bunja Smith, Christine Lee and Wally Stewart who shared their stories and their convictions with generosity and courage.
They spoke of a wide range of experiences and personal histories and from different areas of expertise, but what they all had in common was a commitment to the advancement and wellbeing of Aboriginal people.
"Trish Ellis delivered an extraordinary Acknowledgement of Country in which she traversed the South Coast and nearby mountain country and enumerated the various tribes and languages that constitute the Yuin nation," the spokesperson said.
She shared her knowledge of and attachment to this large and diverse territory as she effortlessly named its constituent parts.
The four speakers brought their own individual perspectives to their presentations - Mr Bunja Smith detailed the constant attempts over decades to set up advisory bodies that were repeatedly abolished by incoming governments.
He detailed how they were always regrouping but never allowed to develop and flourish.
"So much time, energy, knowledge and commitment repeatedly trashed as Aboriginal people were forced to rebuild and regather," the spokesperson said.
Ms Lee described how her family's painful history led to her decades of work in the fields of education, juvenile justice, employment and housing.
Mr Stewart focused on his and his family's attachment to this specific area of land and sea, of the discrimination they have faced and the disruption to critical cultural practices.
Ms Ellis, who co-authored the Dhurga Dictionary and Learners Grammar, emphasised the important roles of education and cultural awareness.
The spokesperson said it was a "rare and moving privilege" to be among those who attended on the afternoon.
The spokesperson said it had encouraged everyone present to vote 'yes' in the referendum and they invite others to heed the call.
"We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future," the spokesperson said.
