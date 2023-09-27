Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago: Araluen mail car damaged in collision

Updated September 27 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 10:14am
The 'mail car' between Araluen and Moruya pictured in the 1920s. Picture supplied.
Many old landmarks were uprooted by last week's cyclone, amongst them being the stately old poplars at Mungerarie House, the home of Mrs. W. Collett, senr.

