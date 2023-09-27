Many old landmarks were uprooted by last week's cyclone, amongst them being the stately old poplars at Mungerarie House, the home of Mrs. W. Collett, senr.
Mr. Lewis Collett, of "Terrimbee Farm," had the misfortune to have a 6-year-old draught horse killed through a tree falling on it during the tornado last week. The animal, Mr. Collett informs us, was the most valuable one on his estate.
Amusu Theatre tonight (Saturday) - Mary Pickford in Through the Back Door.
On Thursday a collision occurred between the Araluen mail car, driven by M. Collins, and Messrs. McIntosh's motor lorry, in charge of Bertie Chewying. The accident took place on a sharp turn about 8 miles from here. As far as we can ascertain the car had its axle and mud- guard broken, the lorry escaping with a damaged back wheel and other minor breakages. The passengers and drivers were uninjured. Mr. G. Hanscom went out and brought the mail in.
The marriage of Mr. Myles Lynch, of Narooma, and Miss Hammond took place in Sydney on 14th inst. Mr. George Constable, of Narooma, and Miss Vera, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Crapp, Narooma, were married on 15 th inst.
Reported that Digger Jack Motbey has found a quartz reef near Frenchman's gully in the Mt. Utopia region, which shows excellent prospects. The reef found by Wm. Motbey and party some weeks ago, and which prospected so rich on the surface, is turning out very patchy as the reef goes down.
Mr. A. H. Weatherby is about to build two shops and a dwelling house on the allotments in Queen and Vulcan Streets, purchased by him some time ago from Mr. J. McKeon. The buildings will be composed of concrete brick walls with granite front. Mr. Weatherby is to be highly commended for his enterprise in an endeavor to improve the disgraceful and dilapidated appearance of the town's main streets. ...
The annual ball of the Moruya Cottage Hospital was held on Tuesday night and despite the influenza epidemic, which has confined so many to their homes, there was a good attendance, Bateman's Bay and Bodalla being well represented.
The Centennial Hall was tastefully decorated by the willing band of workers, who had arranged a paper umbrella which was hung in the centre of the hall, and leading from that were streamers of heliotrope and gold paper to all parts of the building. The walls were festooned with trails of greenery and wisteria, which the busy fingers of the ladies had been at work on for many weeks. ...
The judges' (Mesdames A. E. Ryan and T. Connell, Bateman's Bay) selection for best costume was the "Sweet Pea" worn by Miss Amy Staunton. In the waltzing competition, Mr. L Graham and Miss Amy Staunton were declared the winners.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
