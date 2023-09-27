What started as a small gathering to foster community support in the aftermath of the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires has turned into a family-friendly calendar fixture for the Eurobodalla.
The next gathering, organised by the Long Beach Community Association (LBCA), is the Twilight Spring Fair is returning on Sunday, October 1, and promises to have something for all visitors.
Fair organiser Gabi Warton said the Long Beach community rallied together and efforts were boosted after the fires, with many hoping to reconnect and support one another after the devastating experience.
"We now have a cycle of Easter fairs, Christmas fairs, spring fairs and some car shows," she said.
Ms Warton is one of many committee members in the LBCA which is aiming to raise funds towards building a shade structure over the park at Sandy Place Reserve, where this year's Twilight Spring Fair will be held.
"There's not much infrastructure there, but it is a safe space," she said, "Every little bit helps".
From 4pm, the Sandy Place Reserve will light up with live music, 40 market stalls selling local, handmade gifts and some of the region's best pastries, burritos and donuts.
"Our last event over the Easter long weekend attracted about 2000 people and we're expecting about the same - maybe even more - at our Twilight Spring Fair," Ms Warton said.
The Long Beach RFS crew will be selling sizzling sausages and offering advice on how to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season, while Jude Rafferty will be selling McGrath Foundation merchandise, plants and collectables to raise funds to help McGrath nurses study.
"This time around, we have Rhys Duursma performing."
Mr Duursma is an alternative folk singer-songwriter. He released his debut EP, Songs From Swan Street Vol. I, earlier this year.
"We've got some gin and wine tasting stalls and some new vendors which we're really excited about," Ms Warton said.
"We're expecting this fair to be our biggest yet."
Head to the Sandy Place Reserve in Long Beach between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday, October 1. Learn more at www.longbeach.org.au or contact lbca@longbeach.org.au.
