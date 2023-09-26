Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue Bermagui open day ties in with ReBoot

By Staff Writers
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue volunteers setting up a lifeboat demonstration as part of the 2022 open day. Pictures supplied.
Marine Rescue volunteers setting up a lifeboat demonstration as part of the 2022 open day. Pictures supplied.

Marine Rescue Bermagui is opening its doors to the community to mark the beginning of the 2023/24 boating season on Sunday, October 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.