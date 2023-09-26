Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
10 John Forrest Place, Sunshine Place

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 27 2023 - 8:30am
Spacious and level home
Spacious and level home

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 10 John Forrest Place, Sunshine Bay
  • $1,075,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stunning, single-level home, set on a generous 827 square metre block, has been perfectly designed for families and retirees alike.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

