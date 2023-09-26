Spacious and level home

This stunning, single-level home, set on a generous 827 square metre block, has been perfectly designed for families and retirees alike.
Upon entering you will find a spacious formal lounge and dining area that seamlessly adjoins the kitchen. There is also a large study, with potential to become a fifth bedroom, and a media and living room, all separate from the formal areas of the home.
The well-appointed kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher and electric cooking facilities.
The four spacious bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and the main bedroom is complete with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. The main, three-way bathroom has a separate toilet, shower, and bathtub for added convenience.
The undercover, outdoor dining area, with a five-person spa and retractable blind, promises complete privacy for entertaining. Enjoy the low-maintenance established gardens and above-ground veggie garden.
There is space to park a boat and two cars in front of the double-garage and workshop, a garden shed, ducted tri-zone reverse cycle air-conditioning, two gas heaters, a solar hot water system, a rainwater tank, solar electricity, a secure, fenced yard, and an alarm system.
In a fantastic, sought-after location, close to schools, shops and beautiful beaches, this well-maintained home is a true gem.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.