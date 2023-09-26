Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future

Developer McCloy Group to erect $200,000 wooden whale sculpture in Driftwood Shores subdivision

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:58pm
Property developer McCloy Group has submitted an application to the Eurobodalla Shire Council to erect a 6.5-metre wooden sculpture of a whale to mark the entry of the new subdivision, Driftwood Shores. Picture via McCloy Project Management/Eurobodalla Shire Council
Newcastle developer McCloy Group has submitted an application to the Eurobodalla Shire Council to erect a 6.5-metre tall wooden sculpture at the entry of a 72-block subdivision in Tuross Head.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

