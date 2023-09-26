Cardiology service added for South Coast patients

Moruya residents will now have access to critical cardiology services at the Queen Street Medical Centre, thanks to the expansion of services by respected cardiologists
Dr. Muayad Alasady, Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist, and Dr. Sharon Wilson, Cardiologist and Multimodality Imager.
The expanded services began on September 15
Having previously established regional clinics in Cooma and Bega since 2015, the Rhythm and Cardiac Specialists, Dr. Alasady and Dr. Wilson, will now visit Moruya regularly to offer a range of essential heart care services.
These services include heart consultations, device checks, echocardiograms and Holter monitoring.
Recognising the challenges faced by regional patients who often need to travel to Canberra for specialised care, Dr Alasady said the time was right to ease pressures on patients.
"We understand that it can be costly and difficult for regional patients to travel to Canberra for services," Dr Alasady said.
"By visiting the region regularly, we hope to alleviate the pressure on locals by providing a much-needed service that will offer reassurance about their health."
The visits mean Moruya and South Coast residents now have access to one of Australia's leading cardiac electrophysiologists, who who performs an impressive 600 cardiac ablations and implantations annually for patients with rhythm disorders.
Dr. Alasady has introduced numerous groundbreaking services in the ACT, including cardiac ablation and implantation of innovative devices like subcutaneous cardiac defibrillators and leadless pacemakers, marking a significant advancement in cardiac care for the region.
This new service is poised to provide essential support to individuals living with cardiac disorders, ensuring that they can receive high-quality care right in their community.
To learn more about Rhythm and Cardiac Specialists, you can visit their website www.rhythmandcardiac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.