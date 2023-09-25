There was plenty of dancing, applauding and celebration at the St Peter's Anglican College class of 2023's Year 12 Formal.
The 47 students, who will begin their HSC exams on October 11, celebrated their final year of school at the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, September 21.
The students, along with family, friends and guests, headed to the luscious golf course greens to take photos before heading inside for dinner and dancing.
Eurobodalla photographer Nina Lang captured special moments on the night.
St Peter's formal organiser Sandra Megay said the evening was a chance for the students to relax and celebrate with family, friends and staff.
"It was a great recognition of their schooling journey," she said.
After dinner, the photo booth was a popular choice for students to help preserve memories of the special night.
Congratulations to the 2023 class at St Peter's and good luck in your HSC exams.
See the Year 12 formal gallery:
