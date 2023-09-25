Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

St Peter's Anglican College Class of 2023 celebrates Year 12 Formal

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Year 12 class of 2023 celebrated their final year of school at the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, 21 September. Picture by Intrigue Photography
The Year 12 class of 2023 celebrated their final year of school at the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, 21 September. Picture by Intrigue Photography

There was plenty of dancing, applauding and celebration at the St Peter's Anglican College class of 2023's Year 12 Formal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.