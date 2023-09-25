Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Alleged ANU stabbing victim Ilysha Perry will have 'serious long-term issues'

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
September 25 2023 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The victim of an alleged stabbing on the Australian National University campus will "have some serious long-term [health] issues," her mum has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.