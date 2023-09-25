The victim of an alleged stabbing on the Australian National University campus will "have some serious long-term [health] issues," her mum has said.
Ilysha Perry, 20, was allegedly stabbed multiple times on Monday afternoon in a horrific alleged attack which shocked the nation.
On Monday, mother Fiona Coffey said the young arts student was still in an intensive care unit at Canberra Hospital in Woden.
"She's going to have some serious long-term issues, but hopefully she'll recover, but she'll never be the same," Ms Coffey said.
Immediately after the alleged knife attack, Ms Coffey said she did not know if Ilysha would survive.
"We didn't know if she was going to survive or not. So that I think was the worst, the worst part for me," she said.
Alex Leonard Ophel, 24, has been charged with two accounts of attempted murder over the incident.
Ophel allegedly stabbed two female students, and hit two males with a frypan.
When Ms Coffey first visited Ilysha in hospital, she felt "lucky" her daughter was still alive.
"I felt pretty lucky that she had hung on that long to see me," she said.
"I felt pretty lucky that she was still with us."
While still in a serious but stable condition, Ilysha has now spoken to her mother, Ms Coffey confirmed.
All five of Ms Coffey's other children have also visited the young student.
Ms Coffey said she still felt "numb" about the attack, and the entire family was devastated.
"[Ilysha is] my precious baby because she's my youngest," she said.
Ms Coffey thanked the man who first responded to her daughter, crediting him for saving her life.
She also encouraged ANU students to continue studying.
"ANU is a safe place," she said.
"For the students that are struggling, please get some help.
"Don't let fear stop you from reaching your dreams."
