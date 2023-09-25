This October, pink is officially "in".
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off, breast cancer survivors, passionate community members, family and friends, will wear pink to raise awareness and funds for the disease, which affects one in seven women.
Former nurse Jude Rafferty of Long Beach knows all too well the toll breast cancer can take.
In 2016, Jude's partner Becky Barney died from breast cancer, 21 years after she was diagnosed.
"Becky was 34 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Jude, "Five years after she was diagnosed she had a mastectomy, then she got it in the other breast".
"Then she metastasized. She lived with metastatic disease for 15 years...it was a long 21 years of breast cancer."
When Becky started a rigorous chemotherapy regime, the pair decided to move from Sydney, where they both worked as nurses, to the Southern Highlands for a relaxing change, then to Canberra when she needed more care. In 2012, Long Beach became their home.
"When she died, the plan was, in lieu of flowers, we would put all the money towards a scholarship in her name."
While Jude mourned the loss of Becky and received her own diagnosis of kidney cancer, she kept strong and organised the first fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation in Becky's memory.
READ MORE:
Each year since Becky's death, Jude has aimed to raise $5000 to educate another McGrath nurse by setting up stalls and events around Long Beach and Maloneys Beach.
McGrath nurses are funded by the McGrath Foundation and help cancer patients at every step of their journey.
This year, the foundation is aiming to increase the number of nurses available from 200 to 250.
In the Eurobodalla, there is just one McGrath nurse. Jude said the South Coast community needs another.
Jude said Becky had a metastatic McGrath nurse to guide her through cancer, and her diagnosis allowed her to reflect. Becky began studying and writing about the disease.
"A lot of people her age didn't have metastatic disease, so she did a lot of work [with the National Breast Cancer Foundation] on what it's like to be young and get a diagnosis of palliative - once you're metastatic, there's no cure."
Jude said Becky felt distressed when the media described people as "battling" cancer: "She never felt like she battled anything - she lived her life, she didn't battle it".
She said after Becky was diagnosed, they found there was little support for same-sex couples experiencing the impacts of the disease.
"One per cent of men get breast cancer, 99 per cent are women, so their partners are usually husbands.
"There was no support group, so I felt really isolated and alienated, but because I was a nurse, I found my own way through that."
Becky proactively led some of the first Australian research into same-sex couples experiencing breast cancer.
"Most people know somebody [who is affected], given one in seven women get breast cancer," Jude said.
"When you look at people sitting in a room and think that one in seven women are going to get breast cancer, that's huge.
"It's the second highest cancer killer in Australia."
This October, seven years after Becky's passing, the Long Beach community will once again "turn pink" for the cause.
Fundraising has already begun and Jude is ready to welcome the community to the first fundraising event at the Twilight Spring Fair at Sandy Place Reserve on Sunday, October 1.
She said all funds raised will go to the McGrath Foundation, which funds courses for McGrath nurses at universities and colleges across Australia.
Jude is hosting two stalls at the fair this year, selling McGrath Foundation merchandise, plants and selling raffle tickets for a range of locally sourced prizes.
"Long Beach and Maloneys Beach are small communities, but people will keep getting diagnosed and we need more McGrath nurses- it's a very valuable cause."
Donate to the Becky Barney Nurse Scholarship at pinkisthecolour.com.au or learn more by getting in touch with Jude on 0409 000 802.
