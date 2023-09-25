The George Bass Drive and Broulee Road intersection will be upgraded into a roundabout after the council successfully applied for the upgrade in the federal government's Black Spot Program.
$2 million will go towards constructing a roundabout and installing improved lighting and signage at the busy intersection. The council has also committed $500,000 to the project.
The announcement came from Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips on Thursday, September 21, who said the notorious intersection has caused death and injuries.
"This is an important safety upgrade for the Broulee community and wider region," she said.
Broulee Road and George Bass Drive are key roads in the Eurobodalla, connecting Broulee to the Princes Highway, Moruya and Batemans Bay.
Ms Phillips is the Chair of the state's Black Spot Consultative Panel, which helps select projects to fund and ensures high-priority nominations are recommended for approval.
"I've driven through this intersection hundreds of times and can also see first-hand how important these safety improvements are for this community," Ms Phillips said.
The project is part of the $31.9 million committed to improving NSW roads in the Black Spot Program's 2023-24 funding round.
For more information, visit the Department of Infrastructure and Transport's website.
