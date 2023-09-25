Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Broulee Road and George Bass Drive intersection to be upgraded under Black Spot Program

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 25 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:55am
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips announced the George Bass Drive and Broulee Road intersection will be upgraded to a roundabout under the government's Black Spot Program. Picture supplied
The George Bass Drive and Broulee Road intersection will be upgraded into a roundabout after the council successfully applied for the upgrade in the federal government's Black Spot Program.

