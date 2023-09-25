As the sun set over the Moruya Showground, lanterns, light projections and stages illuminated as Luminous, the River of Art Festival's finale celebration kicked off.
Hundreds of people including artists, volunteers, children, musicians and tourists descended on the "after-dark" event, which was a culmination of the festival's 10-day celebration of art in the Eurobodalla.
The festival officially began on Friday, September 15 when the 2023 River of Art Prize winners were announced at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
Congo artist and teacher Bessie Nunes won the major prize for her 1.2-metre ceramic sculpture, Tales of Flame, while Guerrilla Bay's David Walker was named runner-up for his work, Seasons.
Between September 15 and 24, the River of Art flooded the region with exhibitions, workshops and artist discussions from Batemans Bay to Bermagui, including Lee Honey and Indira Carmichael's collaborative exhibition, Familiar.
Luminous took advantage of a warm afternoon and a spectacular spring sunset to round out the eighteenth annual festival on Saturday, September 23.
Luminous attendees Diane and David from Catalina said they were curious to see what the after-dark celebration was all about.
"We're excited to see the lights as it gets darker," they said.
Before the sun disappeared, internationally-renowned fun-creator Guru Dudu led silent disco tours across the Showground, and local musicians Dan Cully, Tony Jaggers, Robyn Martin and students from St Peter's Anglican College provided the afternoon's soundtrack.
After 6pm, the roving dance troupe, Plastic Fantastic, strutted their creative costumes made of recycled material, while five projections by local artists came alive.
Life-size lanterns created by community members and the Repurposing for Resilience (RfR) Eurobodalla team glowed vibrantly as the night grew darker.
RfR's Lantern from Waste competition winner Ruby Mueller accepted her award onstage for her work, Rise and Shine.
