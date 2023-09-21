Broulee Brewhouse will host Oktoberfest celebrations this long weekend and all are welcome.
There will be live music, prizes for best dressed, German inspired food and brews.
Organisers said it will be a veritable feast of Oktoberfest staples including Bratwursts, pork knuckles and soft pretzels available in share plates and of course, German-inspired brews.
The Brewhouse's own Munich Lager will be the star of the show, it's a clean pale lager with floral and spice notes. Smooth and rich, with a restrained bitterness and dry finish.
Saturday kicks off from 11am with Josh Veneris singing the blues followed by an acoustic set from Min Ha before the AFL grand final will take over the screens.
Sunday is a full day of live music with an epic line up from some of the region's best performers.
"Oktoberfest is always a good time," Venue manager David Quinton said. "We are excited to host another great weekend at the Brewhouse and encourage locals and visitors alike to don their best German outfits and come down and join us for German inspired celebrations and live music from some of our regions best artists."
Prizes for best dressed on both days and a free beer for anyone who comes wearing a lederhosen!
The celebrations will be held on the weekend September 30-October 1.
