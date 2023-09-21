Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Oktoberfest celebrations at Broulee Brewhouse

Updated September 22 2023 - 11:31am, first published 8:18am
Lederhosen, German brews and a plethora of Oktoberfest staples will be on offer at the Broulee Brewhouse the weekend September 30-October 1. File photo.
Lederhosen, German brews and a plethora of Oktoberfest staples will be on offer at the Broulee Brewhouse the weekend September 30-October 1. File photo.

Broulee Brewhouse will host Oktoberfest celebrations this long weekend and all are welcome.

