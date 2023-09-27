Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay star speeds towards TCR Australia Series win

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:34pm
Batemans Bay racing superstar Bailey Sweeny has made 2023 his year, consolidating himself as a frontrunner in the TCR Australia Series. Picture via Bailey Sweeny Racing
Batemans Bay's Bailey Sweeny has reclaimed the top spot in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series after a heated weekend at Sandown Raceway.

