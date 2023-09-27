Batemans Bay's Bailey Sweeny has reclaimed the top spot in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series after a heated weekend at Sandown Raceway.
The 20-year-old briefly lost the lead at the Queensland Raceway in early August but persevered in Victoria. He is now positioned to firmly take out the series at the top of the leaderboard.
He said the weekend at Sandown was an important win for his team.
"It felt good to get back in the lead," he said.
It wasn't Sweeny's first time at Sandown, having spent time practicing on the raceway last year.
"It's got a lot of history, there's some difficult sections around the bends," he said, "Most of the tracks are getting more familiar to me now".
He experienced some short-lived mechanical issues during the practice rounds and finished eighth in Practice 1 and fifth in Practice 2, before securing first place in the qualifier.
Race 1 saw Sweeny finish fifth due to a five-second post-race penalty.
TCR Australia said his effort in Race 2 was "composed", securing a convincing win ahead of Peugeot 308 driver Aaron Cameron and New South Wales' Lachlan Mineeff. According to TCR, Sweeny's win made history for Hyundai, being the first recorded win on the raceway for the manufacturer.
Sweeny's Hyundai teammate Josh Buchan, who has proved to be strong competition, is tracking 30 points behind Sweeny on the ladder.
Race 3 was a one-on-one battle between the Batemans Bay driver and 23-year-old Aaron Cameron from Victoria.
Cameron shot past front-row starters Sweeny and Mineeff to create a safe distance from other competitors.
In the eighth lap, Sweeny took an opportunity to dive down the inside and take the lead.
"He got ahead at the start, but I chased him down and got ahead about halfway through the race," Sweeny said.
He maintained the lead until the finish line, finishing up three seconds ahead of Cameron and 19 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Tony D'Alberto.
"I'd say this has been my most successful year - it's the biggest race category I've been in," he said.
TCR (Touring Car Series) is the second biggest category behind supercars, and hosts races all over the world.
Next on his radar is the Kumho TCR World Tour held in Sydney and Bathurst in November, which will round out an unforgettable year for Sweeny.
He said more than 30 of the best Australian and international drivers will race for glory at the two events.
"I'll do a bit of training on the simulator with a test day in between to get everything dialled in before the race."
However, there's another event weighing heavily on his mind: the TCR World Ranking Final.
The show-stopping race selects the top 60 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia in early 2024 for $1 million prize money.
"At the moment I'm ranked 45th, and the cut-off is September 30, so I've qualified for that race."
His goal is to beat two international Hyundai drivers to mark a strong start to another successful year of racing.
