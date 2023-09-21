Traffic conditions on the Kings Highway near Misty Mountain Road will change today (Thursday, September 21) as Transport for NSW continues road alignment works.
The works are being completed about 20 kilometres north of Nelligen on the Clyde Mountain near the Misty Mountain Road and highway intersection.
East and westbound traffic was switched onto the new road alignment on September 21, however drivers may continue to expect intermittent delays.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said works will continue between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control will be in place until works finish.
The spokesperson said drivers should allow extra travel time and drive to the conditions.
For the latest traffic updates, go to livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.