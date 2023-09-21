Featured Artists are returning to The Gallery, Mogo and kicking off the resumption is local artist Garry Kemp.
Mr Kemp's works will be on exhibition at the The Gallery from October 1 until December 3.
There will be a 'twilight opening' from 4.30pm on October 2 where everyone is invited to head along to check out Mr Kemp's works and enjoy a social chat.
Mr Kemp was a high school teacher and enjoyed a 40-year career.
In that time he's worked across a number of mediums and materials, but said he has a fondness for drawing, oils and print-making.
Mr Kemp said he's been very fortunate in following his passion investigating both the landscape and the patterns that they create.
He said enjoys doing some native art, working on-site embracing the nature around him, but also has a large array of photos to use as the basis for his works.
He said he enjoys playing with colours, shapes and lines that he sees in the environments.
Mr Kemp said most recently he's been enjoying the journey actually creating art as the most satisfying part of his current works.
"It's a great feeling when the composition works and others enjoy it."
The Featured Artist is an initiative of the Creative Arts Batemans Bay Inc (CABBI) group. Anyone interested in finding out more about CABBI can drop into The Gallery, or call 0490 026 929.
The Gallery is located at 2/52 Sydney Street, along the Princes Highway in Mogo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.