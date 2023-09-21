Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
CABBI Feature Artist Garry Kemp exhibtion at Mogo Gallery

Updated September 21 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:23pm
Garry Kemp's works exploring the colours, shapes and lines of natural environments will be on show at The Gallery through October. Picture supplied.
Featured Artists are returning to The Gallery, Mogo and kicking off the resumption is local artist Garry Kemp.

