Milton Ulladulla Music Incorporated will present "An Afternoon of Operatic Favourites" on Sunday October 1 for all to enjoy.
The performance will be headlined by South Coast raised Soprano Bronwyn Douglass.
She will be joined by fellow Opera Australia artists Iain Henderson [Tenor], Genevieve Dickson [Mezzo-Soprano] and Pacific Opera Music Director Bradley Gilchrist [piano].
The audience will enjoy an afternoon of operatic favourites by composers such as Rossini, Bellini, Verdi and Massenet.
The concert, at St Martin's Church Ulladulla, starts at 1.30pm and tickets [members - $30 and non-members - $35] will be available at the door only.
School age children get in free when accompanied by an adult.
Here is more information about the performers.
Iain Henderson
Australian tenor Iain Henderson is a widely sought after performer with a strong ringing sound and an energetic performance style. Currently a Principal Artist with Opera Australia, Iain made his Company debut as Don Jose Carmen (Opera Australia National Tour) and made his mainstage debut as Pang Turandot (Opera Australia).
Iain has performed as an ensemble member with Glyndebourne Festival and Tour, Les Azuriales Festival, British Youth Opera and Buxton International Festival. Iain has appeared as a featured soloist with the BBC Dr Who Symphony Spectacular, Simfonia Jakarta and Queensland Symphony Orchestra.
Bronwyn Douglass
Originally from Milton, Bronwyn has been praised for her "rich, warm tone" and "quietly radiant presence" by Limelight Magazine.
Having been a regular member of the Opera Australia Chorus since 2021, she made her solo debut for the company in 2022, stepping in to perform the role of Anna in Donizetti's Maria Stuarda in Concert.
She went on to make her principal mainstage debut with the company in 2023, performing the role of Donna Elvira in Mozart's Don Giovanni and is currently in rehearsals understudying the role of Sieglinde in Wagner's Die Walkre to be presented in Brisbane later this year.
Bronwyn has also performed as a soloist with Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic, Co-Opera, The Brisbane Festival, The Australian Festival of Chamber Music and the Brisbane Baroque Festival.
Winner of the prestigious Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge Bel Canto Award and The Opera Foundation Lady Fairfax New York Scholarship (2017), Bronwyn holds a bachelors from the Australian National University and a Masters from the Queensland Conservatorium. She is also an alumna of the Melba Opera Trust, Georg Solti Academia and Lisa Gasteen National Opera School.
Bradley Gilchrist
Bradley Gilchrist completed a Bachelor of Music at the WA Conservatorium of Music, and post-graduate studies in accompaniment and piano performance in Sydney and Madrid.
Bradley has numerous concerto performances to his name including the Khachaturian Concerto with the WA Symphony Orchestra, the Grieg Concerto with the Slovakia Philharmonic Orchestra and Beethoven's First and Second Concertos with the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra.
Bradley has given solo and chamber music recitals across Australia and in South Korea, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Bradley has broadcast two solo programmes for the ABC Young Australia program. Bradley enjoys chamber music and has performed in a variety of ensembles but has specialised in piano trio and flute and piano duo repertoire.
As repetiteur, Bradley's early interest in ballet repertoire has extended to opera and has been repetiteur for many of Sydney's chamber opera companies as well as being in demand as an accompanist and vocal coach for auditions, recitals, examinations and concert performances.
He is currently the Music Director of the Pacific Opera Young Artist Program.
Genevieve Dickson
Genevieve is a mezzo soprano with a Bachelor of Music from Melbourne University. After graduating, she spent 3 years as a participant of the Opera Scholars Australia program and performed roles with Citi Opera and Lyric Opera Melbourne and covered for Victorian Opera and Melbourne Opera. Her performed roles included Tisbe (La Cenerentola), Echo (Ariadne Auf Naxos) and Mariana (Il Signor Bruschino) and she covered Rosina (Il Barbieri di Sevilla), Angelina (La Cenerentola) and Stephano (Romeo et Juliette).
After representing Australia at the 37th International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition in 2018, she moved to Newcastle where she featured prominently in the 2019 Newcastle Music Festival. The same year she became a principal artist with Coast Opera Australia and Hunter Opera.
Genevieve moved to Sydney in 2019. She has since enjoyed 2 years as a Pacific Opera Young Artist performing the role of Sesto in a cut version of La Clemenza di Titio, been a finalist in the German Australia Opera Grant and has performed extensively with Opera Australia.
Including performing the role of Mercédès in their 2022 national tour of Carmen, as a soloists in Great Opera Hits and in the Opera Australia Chorus.
