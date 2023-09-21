Golfers from every corner of the state gathered at Catalina Country Club recently to take part in the NSW Primary School Sport Association State Championships.
The event is held to reward players who were selected in their association team earlier in the year.
The best eight boys and four girls are selected from the event to compete in the National Schools Championship in Western Australia, which will take place in November.
With a sun-drenched sky and the golf course in pristine condition, a chorus of eager young athletes were ready to make their mark when the championship began.
The stakes were high as these young golfers battled it out.
Leading the charge in the boys' division after round one was Jesse Linden, who dazzled the crowd with a spectacular one-over-par round of 73.
Hot on his heels was the formidable South Coast representative, Charlie Kerr, who showcased his prowess with a score of 80.
In the nett division, the South Coast's own Charlie Curyer set the bar sky-high with an astonishing -10, carding an impressive 62 and establishing a two-shot lead over Cormac Boyce, who wasn't far behind with 64-8.
The girls' competition was equally enthralling. Mingming Li stole the limelight, crafting a nine-over-round of 81 that propelled her to a three-shot lead over the ever-talented Sophie Tong.
In the nett Division, it was a nail-biting tie between Danielle Hui and Iris Zheng, both boasting -1 rounds of 71.
Team dynamics were in full swing, too and in the gross event saw the NSWCIS team assert their dominance with a commanding 30-stroke lead heading into the second round, leaving Polding trailing in their wake.
Meanwhile, in the teams Nett event, Sydney North secured a razor-thin two-stroke advantage over NSWCIS, setting the stage for an intense showdown on the second day.
As the sun continued its display, ,later in the event, , so did the fiery competition in the final round.
Jesse Linden, the overnight leader representing NSWCIS, showed nerves of steel to maintain his lead at the halfway mark. His remarkable performance culminated in a resounding victory in the boys' division, a staggering ten shots ahead of South Coast's Charlie Kerr, who posted a second-round score of 84.
In the girls' division, the excitement soared to new heights. Sophie Tong, representing NSWCIS, staged a breathtaking comeback with a final-round score of 81, narrowly edging out her competitor, Alicia Lou (NSWCIS), by a single shot.
Alicia, for her part, had shone brightly with the lowest round of the entire championship, an impressive 78. Mingming Li rounded out the field, trailing by a mere two strokes.
The winning association is awarded to the best three boys and one best girl score each.
The Winning Gross team - NSWCIS with 649
The Runner up Gross team - Polding with 696
The Winning Nett team - Mcillop with 555
The Winning Nett runner up - Hunter with 568
The players who were selected in the NSWPSSA team to compete in WA In November are:
Girls
Sophie Tong (NSWCIS)
Alicia Luo (NSWCIS),
Mingming Liu (NSWCIS)
Emma Fan (Sydney North)
Boys
Jesse Linden (CIS)
Charlie Kerr (South Coast)
Ricky Fang (CIS)
Sky Tse (Sydney North)
Issac Riches (Polding)
David Kang (Polding)
Oliver Partridge (Polding)
Jaydon Hui (CIS)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.