Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Batemans Bay Spring Up Block Party invites skaters, BMX riders, rollerbladers for day of demos, giveaways

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Vaughan of Concrete Skate Supply Bondi will host demos at the all-wheels jam competition at Batemans Bay Skatepark on September 29. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Chris Vaughan of Concrete Skate Supply Bondi will host demos at the all-wheels jam competition at Batemans Bay Skatepark on September 29. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council

Skaters, rollerbladers, bike riders and scooter-riders are invited to an all-wheels skate jam to rip into the spring school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.