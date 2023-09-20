Skaters, rollerbladers, bike riders and scooter-riders are invited to an all-wheels skate jam to rip into the spring school holidays.
On September 29, the Batemans Bay Skatepark will come alive with the Spring Up Block Party, hosted by the council and Concrete Skate Supply.
Chris Vaughan from the Bondi-based business will run quick demos between three competitions with prizes on offer valued up to $1000.
"We'll have judges watching skill levels of each participant to reward them with prizes for landing their tricks," he said.
Wheels of any kind can enter three under 12s, under 16s and open divisions.
READ MORE:
"It'll be awesome seeing everyone ride together. Whether you're on a skateboard, scooter, BMX or rollerblades - anything with wheels you can use on the park."
Mr Vaughan said the Batemans Bay Skatepark was a diverse facility with plenty of obstacles for young skaters to test their skills and boundaries.
"It's an easy transition for people looking to compete and hang out with their mates," he said.
Professional skaters will show their skills and share tips to inspire young skaters to consider a career in the industry.
"There's so many different outlets and opportunities for growth in the sport right now," he said, "From riding to retail or organising events, there are lots of pathways".
Council youth development officer Ashley Darby said many young people stay home during school holidays, and she hopes this skate jam will get them active.
"We want to bring more events and activities to Hanging Rock - it's such a great space with lots of sporting facilities as well as great open grass areas," she said.
Not a skater? Don't worry - there will be free donuts, a barbecue, art, live music, basketball and games to keep everyone entertained.
For more school holiday action, visit the council's Youth events page at esc.gov.au/community.
The Spring Up Block Party kicks off at 1pm on Friday, September 29 at the Batemans Bay Skatepark on Beach Road. To learn more or register in a competition, go to eventbrite.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.