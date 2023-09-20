Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan is selling her off-grid NSW South Coast beach house which was rebuilt following the 2019 bushfires.
The four-bedroom property on Yowani Road in Rosedale features luxury interiors designed by Dinnigan and boasts ocean views.
The beach house has a price guide of $4.9 million.
It is listed for sale with Sarah Ralston of Belle Property Batemans Bay and Bradley Cocks of DiJones Southern Highlands, who is also Dinnigan's husband.
Dinnigan and Cocks purchased the property in 2018, when it was a simple beach shack, for $950,000, CoreLogic records show.
The property burnt down on New Years Eve in 2019 during the bushfires that tore through Rosedale and large parts of the NSW South Coast.
It has been a three-year journey to rebuild the home, Cocks told The Canberra Times.
"It was quite a sluggish process with council," he said.
Following approvals the couple set about designing their new holiday home, which was built to BAL 40 bushfire risk building standards.
Cocks said the goal was to design something "in keeping with the local surroundings".
"We didn't want to build a McMansion," he said.
"We wanted to build something that was representative of a beach house, beach shack."
When the couple aren't staying there, the property can be rented out for about $1450 per night.
The house is 95 per cent off grid and includes a Tesla powerwall and an electric vehicle charging point.
They planted mostly "drought-proof" native plants in the gardens, making it a low maintenance holiday home, Cocks said.
Alongside four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home features two outdoor entertaining areas, a built-in barbecue and an outdoor shower.
The kitchen sits at the heart of the house and features Italian marble bench tops, a separate wine fridge and a Zip water station.
"What Collette did with the marble island [bench] - which is only in three pieces, it's not veneered, it's thick marble proper - it's incredible," he said.
"It's a very magical place."
The decor and furniture can be included with the property but would be negotiated after the sale, Cocks said.
With the couple spending more time in Italy and their children growing up, they had decided to list the property for sale.
Cocks said he expected to see buyer interest from the South Highlands, Woolongong and Canberra.
"It's probably most suited for a family or a couple from Canberra who can get down there on a regular basis, just zip down the Kings Highway," he said.
The Rosedale property is one of a handful of properties Dinnigan and Cocks own across the Southern Highlands, Sydney and Italy.
Most recently, Dinnigan purchased a quaint cottage in Robertson, in the NSW Southern Highlands.
Speaking to The Canberra Times in November 2022, Dinnigan said she had already begun "pulling everything out" of the property with plans to re-style it before listing it as short-stay accommodation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.