Congo's Bessie Nunes wins River of Art Festival 2023 prize

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Around 150 people attended the launch of the River of Art Festival 2023 on Friday, September 15. Picture supplied
Congo artist Bessie Nunes won the 2023 River of Art Prize on September 15 with a captivating 1.2 metre ceramic and mixed medium sculpture titled 'Tales of Flame'

