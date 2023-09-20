Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay league star Treigh Stewart selected for Papua New Guinea squad in Prime Minister's XIII

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:00pm
Former Moruya High School student Treigh Stewart landed in Port Moresby on September 19 ahead of the Prime Minister's XIII match. Picture via St George Illawarra Dragons/Facebook
Batemans Bay's league star Treigh Stewart has been selected to play for Papua New Guinea in the Prime Minister's XIII annual international match against Australia on September 23 and 24.

