Batemans Bay's league star Treigh Stewart has been selected to play for Papua New Guinea in the Prime Minister's XIII annual international match against Australia on September 23 and 24.
The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) announced the Prime Minister's men's, women's, junior Kumuls and junior Orchids squads on September 14.
The international fixture was first played in 2005 to use the popular sport to drive social awareness and foster relationships between Australian and Papua New Guinea players. For the first time since 2018, the games will be played in Port Moresby.
The 22-year-old Walbunja man racked up experience on the field with the Batemans Bay Tigers, Moruya Sharks and Queanbeyan Kangaroos before he was picked up by St George Illawarra Dragons in 2019.
Stewart's addition to the Pacific island team comes after a long season with the Dragons in the 2023 Knock On Effect Cup.
Stewart played as fullback this season after two years' experience with the team and landed the final try of the Dragon's campaign on August 26 against the New Zealand Warriors.
The Dragons rounded out the 2023 season in tenth place and the team's early finish meant Stewart qualified for the Prime Minister's XIII squad.
Stewart's mum Kelly said playing at such a high level would be Treigh's highlight for 2023.
READ MORE:
"He did play first grade against St Helens [Saints] in a trial match at the start of the year, but I think this has topped his season," she said.
The former Moruya High School student also has cultural ties in Papua New Guinea and met relatives for the first time when he landed in Port Moresby ahead of the match.
Stewart will play alongside North Queensland Cowboys Zac Laybutt and Papua New Guinea footballers Epel Kapinias and Rodrick Tai. They will face the Australian team featuring Daly Cherry-Evans, Jake Trbojevic and Zac Lomax.
"He's feeling excited but also nervous," Kelly said, "After playing at this level, he's hoping other doors will open for him".
She said he hopes to gain further recognition to be selected for the Pacific Championships which will be held internationally later this year.
PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina said this year's event will see young men and women get the opportunity to play internationally.
"This year will also see the introduction of the Australian school boys and school girls taking on our Junior Kumuls and Orchids respectively, thanks to the Australian government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the NRL," he said.
Australian coach Justin Holbrook will lead the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister's XIII when they take to the field on September 23 and 24 at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.
