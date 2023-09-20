Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Cool shift for south east NSW, temperatures drop after sweaty highs

By Staff Writers
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:14am
A cool shift, tied to rain for the coast, will bring a reprieve to south east NSW on Thursday as temperatures drop to around 18 degrees. File photo.
The heatwave impacting south east NSW, which saw the Far South Coast put on high alert, will dissipate by Thursday.

