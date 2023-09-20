The heatwave impacting south east NSW, which saw the Far South Coast put on high alert, will dissipate by Thursday.
Rain will provide relief for swathes of the coast, while further inlands the overnight temperatures will dip to lows closer to that of the end of winter.
Wednesday will still have fire crews at the ready with daytime tops above 30 expected along with strong shifting winds.
However, the mercury will plummet into Thursday with maximum temps of just 18 expected in Batemans Bay along with rain, Ulladulla will see 17 and Nowra 19 degrees and also expecting showers.
Friday and Saturday will clear, but remain partially cloudy with daytime tops under 20 degrees, while overnight temperatures will also dip to about 8 degrees.
Further inland, similarly hot and windy conditions remain on Wednesday, but will also ease into Thursday with Goulburn expecting a top of 17, while further up the road in Bowral the peak will see 18 degrees.
Overnight temperatures for the inlands will plunge back into single figures.
After hitting an overnight temperature of 19 degrees on Tuesday night, Goulburn will expect to see overnight lows of just two degrees for the remainder of the week before perking up again on Sunday and through next week.
A total fire ban that was in place on the Far South Coast has been lifted, while fire permits remain suspended for the week.
The high pressure system causing the heat has shifted north and total fire bans have been placed on Greater Sydney and the Hunter.
