Narooma Numnutz winter swimmers bag fourth in Aus titles

Swimmers from the Narooma Numnutz are some of Australia's grittiest winter swimmers.
Formed in 2007, the winter swimming club has been a social and ocean-swimming club that meets weekly from Mother's Day to Father's Day every Sunday and Narooma's Bar Beach.
To conclude the season 10 members; Mick Durnan, Brent Lockton, Greg Willis, Warren 'Bucko' Buchan, Ben Stainer, Jon Carruthers, Chris Black, Jason Hextell, Michael Smith, and Steve 'Dobbo' Dobson, travelled in style to the Australian Winter Swimming Championships this year held in Sydney.
They were lucky enough to be flown up and back via seaplane by owner Justin Hemmes of Merivale Group. They participated against long standing clubs with large memberships such as the Bondi Icebergs with over 580 swimmers representing their clubs from all over Australia.
This year Narooma Numnutz had their best result yet, scoring fourth at the Australian Winter Swimming Titles.
They were up against many clubs including ex Olympic swimmers in their age categories, their own clubhouses and support.
"Fourth is a huge achievement for a little club that is voluntarily run and the key focus is on mental wellbeing with a bit of cold ocean swimming thrown in," a spokesperson said.
