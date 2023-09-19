Mr. Godfred Hanscom is installing the electric light throughout his residence in Queen St. and also throughout his father's shop and dwelling. The 30 lights will be run by a Delco plant.
There died at his residence, Gundary, on Wednesday, Mr. John Corrigan, at the age of 64 years. "Jack," as he was familiarly called, had been under medical treatment for nearly 12 months for an affection of the lungs, but it was only Sunday last that he took to his bed through having contracted pneumonia, which, sad to relate, proved fatal.
A pre-wedding tea was tendered Miss Mollie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Louttit, of Gundary, by the ladies of the Presbyterian Guild. The bride elect was also presented with a pair of handsome silver vases.
Mr. Godfred Hanscom, who is local agent for the Delco Electric Light, recently sold three plants, one to Mrs. M. J. Lynch, Coronation Hotel, Narooma, and two to Mr. W. P. Bill, Bay View Hotel, Bateman's Bay.
Without fear of contradiction, we can safely say that Moruya never experienced such an epidemic of sickness as it has during the past two months.
A strange coincidence. The gale, which blew with such terrific force as the remains of Mr. Jack Corrigan were being carried to their last resting place on Thursday, uprooted the large and shady willow tree near Mr. Keating's butcher's shop, and under which the deceased had so often stood to enjoy a cool breeze after his day's labor.
Moruya was visited on Thursday by a terrific cyclonic gale, which blew continuously from the north west throughout the afternoon and night. Old fences were blown down, trees uprooted, ancient sheds lifted from their years' resting places into fresh grounds, verandahs carried away, telegraph and telephonic lines broken and entangled and a considerable amount of other damages effected.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
