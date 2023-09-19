Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago: Mollie Loutitt has tea day before wedding

September 20 2023 - 7:41am
The wedding of Reuben 'Jack' Duncan to Mary 'Mollie' Loutitt in 1923. Picture supplied.
The wedding of Reuben 'Jack' Duncan to Mary 'Mollie' Loutitt in 1923. Picture supplied.

Mr. Godfred Hanscom is installing the electric light throughout his residence in Queen St. and also throughout his father's shop and dwelling. The 30 lights will be run by a Delco plant.

