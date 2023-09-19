Over 100 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers and staff from the Monaro and Illawarra regions teamed up with NSW Police Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW for a major Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Batemans Bay on September 16-17.
The SAREX scenario was held to test rescuers capability, multi-agency teamwork and communication in responding to a simulated emergency situation in offshore conditions.
Sergeant Russel Agland from Marine Area Command said the weekend's training scenario involved an overturned vessel located east of Point Upright.
"A Water Police vessel, WP25 was deployed offshore to investigate where it was ascertained there were four missing persons," Mr Agland said.
"There were two search areas, with assets divided equally across those search areas running grid search patterns looking for the people."
The scenario saw seven Marine Rescue crews spanning from Merimbula north to Ulladulla along with nine vessels taking part. There were also Surf Life Saving NSW IRBs, Water Police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Marine Rescue NSW Zone Commander Mike Hammond said members of the multi-agency response used their skills and experience to locate the targets swiftly.
"The outcome was successful, we had mannequins at sea that our crews had to find, and they've done that," Mr Hammond said.
"They ran really tight, good grid pattern searches, which is what we train them to do.
"It's been a really successful day in terms of the communication between vessels and between agencies as well."
Mr Hammond said the weekend extended even further with 25 Marine Rescue radio operators simultaneously taking part in a search and rescue desktop exercise.
"We've had a great exercise with a number of vessels out on the water and quite a few members involved in a desktop exercise," he said.
"These exercises are really important to developing our members' skills and it gives them the opportunity to address any gaps in their knowledge and ask questions in a simulated exercise, rather than when there is a real incident unfolding.
"It's a great opportunity to make sure when that day comes, we're ready for it."
