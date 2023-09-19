Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Marine Rescue, surf life savers and police unite for rescue exercise

By Staff Writers
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:13am, first published 7:33am
Over 100 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers and staff from the Monaro and Illawarra regions teamed up with NSW Police Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW for a major Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Batemans Bay on September 16-17.

