Great Eastern Ranges works with landholders to regenerate land on South Coast

By Staff Writers
September 20 2023 - 6:57am
Rae Harvey shows some affection to a young kangaroo in her care. Great Eastern Ranges has been working to help regenerate the animal sanctuary she runs.
Some landholders still reeling from the effects of the Black Summer bushfires have been receiving a helping hand on the South Coast.

